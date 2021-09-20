Sea of ​​Thieves expands with the Season 4, which is presented in this new trailer featuring some of the central elements arriving with this new portion of the game, in particular as regards the mermaids, temples and treasures.

With Season 4, therefore, new ones arrive activities piratical to carry on, among which the treasure hunt at the temples of the sirens stands out: these are represented by fascinating structures that are located on the seabed, well protected from the sirens that prove to be particularly aggressive and powerful creatures.

Each temple represents a unique gaming experience, each with its own specific challenges to be completed in order to access the rich treasures it hides. Combat against the mermaids seems to be very challenging, with waves of progressive creatures crashing down on pirates to try to protect the treasure hidden in the various structures on the seabed.

A new voyage, linked to a message in a bottle, takes players to the depths of the sea in search of a mysterious object called Breath of the Sea, an ancient relic that appears to be highly rated by various merchant companies.

With Season 4 also comes the new Plunder Pass, which gives you access to numerous rewards including cosmetic items, emits, and various other features to customize the Sea of ​​Thieves gameplay experience. Season 4 will arrive on September 23 as a free update to the game on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Recall that this summer Sea of ​​Thieves has been updated with the big expansion A Pirate’s Life, dedicated to the world of Pirates of the Caribbean, in collaboration with Disney.