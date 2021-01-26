Some weeks ago Sea of ​​Thieves presented the Plunder Pass as part of its new seasonal update formula, something that Rare believes will help its multiplayer pirate adventure continue to grow in 2021. Now it has been confirmed that the Sea of ​​Thieves Season 1 Arrives January 28 and the British company has offered a multitude of details about this new format so that none of the more than eleven million unique players who have had the title since its launch are left with doubts in the face of this exciting novelty.

It was Joe Neat, executive producer of Sea of ​​Thieves, who has explained all the details of the seasons and the Plunder Pass (which will act as a Battle Pass) in a recent statement on the official website of the video game, which you can read through this link for even more details. The first thing Rare highlights is that not acquiring the Plunder Pass will not prevent players from progressing in their 100 levels completing challenges and tests, but it is an add-on for those who want to get additional items in a good quality / price ratio, as pointed out by those responsible for Sea of ​​Thieves.

This is the technical improvements of Sea of ​​Thieves on Xbox Series X | S

Speaking of price, accessing this premium service will cost 999 ancient coins. You can buy the Plunder Pass at any time, but to get the rewards you will have to go up the levels like any other player, and do it before the end of the season. Rare assures that for the price of about 10 dollars you will be able to acquire content worth 40. In the previous image you can see the rewards of this Season 1. Neat has wanted to finish the text by clarifying that the seasons will be completely free for all users and that only access to the Plunder Pass will be paid for those who wish to obtain it. Remember that it will be the imminent January 28 when Sea of ​​Thieves Season 1 begins.