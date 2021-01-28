Given the needs that are contemplated in most of the games improved in Xbox Series X / S, two modes or visual configurations are usually chosen. One that prioritizes quality and another that chooses to maintain a performance at 60fps. Now, some are encouraged to go a little further and offer a higher frame rate. Thanks to the latest update, the one that starts the first season, Sea of Thieves hits 120 fps on Xbox Series X.
Information that the insider has spread Klobrille, referencing the patch notes from the Sea of Thieves official website. It explains the bases of this great update that represents an important change in the game, such as the arrival of the First Season.
On the Xbox Series X console, a performance mode is available that supports 120 Hz at 1080p. Some TVs do not support 120Hz and HDR simultaneously, so you may need to disable HDR from the console settings.
Among all the content that is added to the game, and above all, the renewed mechanics to cover a new content management based on seasons, a substantial improvement for Xbox Series X users. Thanks to this Sea of Thieves update hits 120 fps on Xbox Series X, thus offering a new way to approach the action of these charismatic pirates, just when it could be needed most.
The truth is that Sea of Thieves was one of the games that this new generation had best suited for. Now, with this new option, the fluidity of the game will be really enhanced for being able to be executed at 120fps. Remember, as indicated in the update note, that some monitors and televisions do not allow HDR play when a 120Hz refresh rate is activated. It is possible that to be able to execute this option the HDR option of the console must be disabled.
Rare promises 2021 will be the best year for Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves has been completely renewed thanks to this new update, especially in terms of content, since it is intended that with the new season system the game will keep its community loyal and be able to attract many new cabin boys. Also, don’t forget that Sea of Thieves is available on both Xbox Game Pass on Xbox consoles and on PC.
