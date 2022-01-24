Sea of ​​Thieves will see the presentation of the new contents as part of the Preview Event 2022, And Rare announced date and time appointment: it will take place on January 27th at 7.00 pm, Italian time.

Capable of totaling sales over 5 million copies on Steam despite being included in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass, Sea of ​​Thieves promises new content even more ambitious and in the course of the event we will be able to find out what it is.

“We will reveal what we have in store for this year and offer you an exclusive taste of what you can expect for next season of Sea of ​​Thieves and beyond, “is said in the video below.

“Follow us live on YouTube and join the discussion on Twitter as we trace a path through all the exciting adventures you can try your hand at in 2022. “

“There is a whole chest full of new content to discover, so be sure to join us during the Sea of ​​Thieves Preview Event 2022! “