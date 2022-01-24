It will be available via YouTube and Rare assures that they will reveal a lot of content to launch during the year.

Sea of ​​Thieves has attracted a good number of players to its waters, something that has made it a best-seller on Steam. The game is currently in its Season 5, but Rare has its sights set on the horizon and is already preparing all kinds of rogueries and pirate adventures to present throughout 2022. Therefore, you will start training users with a direct to unveil your roadmap.

The broadcast will start on January 27 at 7:00 p.m.If you are interested in knowing what is cooking in Sea of ​​Thieves, keep in mind that Rare will release all this information next January 27 at 7:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time, through its channel Youtube. In addition, the developers invite us to participate in the Twitter conversation using the hashtag #SoT22.

No further details have been given about this broadcast, although Rare assures that they have a lot of content to show. In this way, we will have to wait for the day mentioned above to find out the plans of the developers with their pirate game, which has already taken us to explore the depths of the sea.

In addition, it is very likely that during 2022 we will see more than one collaboration interesting with other video game franchises. In this sense, Borderlands starred in a title event in August 2021, but the biggest surprise came with the Pirates of the Caribbean update: free content that was formed as one of the ideas more ambitious of Rare in your game.

