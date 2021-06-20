Rare developers pay tribute to one of their inspirations to make their pirate sandbox.

One of the latest plans Walt disney Before passing away, it was the opening of an attraction inspired by the world of pirates in his park Disneyland; Although the genius of animation and entertainment did not manage to see this project carried out, in 1967 Opened its doors Pirates of the caribbean, an attraction that not only inspired the millionaire movie franchise bearing the same name, but also had a very strong impact on the popular culture and the image of pirates around the world.

Disney World scavenger hunts inspired one of the Sea of ​​Thieves mechanics.Sea of ​​Thieves is no stranger to the inspirations of this attraction and the developers at Rare have talked about what this place has meant to the creation of their game. In an interview with 3DJuegos, Shelley preston Y Andrew Preston, leading Sea of ​​Thieves designers confessed their love for disney parks and discussed their specific sources of inspiration for Sea of ​​Thieves.

“When I proposed to Shelley it was at Disney World, during the Wishes fireworks show, it is one of the best memories of my life, we are very Disney fans, we love Disney, we try to go every year and of course Pirates of the Caribbean is one of our favorite attractions, ”said Andrew Preston of his admiration for Disney parks. The designer also confessed that on one of his first visits to Disney World, when they were beginning to develop Sea of ​​Thieves, he made with his wife a treasure hunt related to the attraction of Pirates of the Caribbean and that having a physical map in the hands with clues and riddles was one of the inspiration sources to create one of the most important mechanics in the game.

The designers also expressed their admiration for the perfect audio mixing and transitions within the attraction, something they have also tried to emulate over the years, as well as the narrative richness contained in such a small space.

Inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland. Image: Disney

Disneyland attraction audio will be featured at Sea of ​​Thieves

With the arrival of Pirate’s Life it is the perfect time to pay tribute to the classic attraction that has inspired them. Rare’s special presentation on the new expansion of the game has shown how some of the most important scenes of the classic Disneyland game have been recreated to perfection inside Sea of ​​the Damned, a place where memories of pirates from the past float. Recreation is not only visual, but the original Disneyland audios have been retaken to give them authenticity and a nostalgic touch.

It gives me the creeps every time I hear Dead Men Tell no Tales echoed by Dead Man’s Grotto.Mike Chapman, Creative DirectorIn a question and answer session for the media, as part of the launch of Pirate’s Life, Mike chapman, Sea of ​​Thieves creative director delved into the use of these original audios from the Disneyland attraction for the game. “It gives me chills every time I hear Dead Men Tell no Tales with the echo of Dead Man’s Grotto,” commented the director of the game about the introduction of these audios to the game and also commented that not only the voices of the attraction were retaken, but also ambient sounds of elements such as wind, lightning and seagulls.

Chapman also commented that this is not the only surprise regarding what we will hear as we explore the new Pirate’s Life settings. The creative director commented that several original actors who lent their voices to the Disney attraction returned to record new lines of dialogue relating to the original Sea of ​​Thieves storyline and using vintage microphones to emulate the ride’s sound quality.

We do not doubt that these details will make Disney fans very happy and we also have multiple references to the entire movie saga waiting for us. We remind you that Pirate’s Life is coming free as part of the third season of content to Sea of ​​Thieves on June 22 and you can play it for free if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

