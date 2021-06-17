Sea of ​​Thieves’ major free update is packing in one hell of a crossover, bringing the world of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean into Rare’s swashbuckling multiplayer adventure. And if the arrival of Captain Jack Sparrow wasn’t enough to be excited about, it’s also finally giving players a look at the kraken’s face – which makes an appearance in a brand-new trailer.

Sea of ​​Thieves’ Pirates of the Caribbean crossover – officially known as A Pirate’s Life – takes the form of a brand-new cinematic story campaign consisting of five Tall Tales episodes (the first since March 2020’s Heart of Flame), charting Jack Sparrow’s arrival in the Sea of ​​Thieves and the events that ensue.

There are tantalizing snatches of those adventures in Rare’s second trailer below, including the appearance of Davy Jones and his formidable vessel the Flying Dutchman, alongside battles against gargantuan mermaid statues, and even a portable talking skull that should stir pleasant memories for Monkey Island fans.

Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life – Gameplay Trailer.

However, Sea of ​​Thieves’ fans might well be most excited to see, right at the end of the trailer the beaming visage of Sea of ​​Thieves’ formidable kraken.The kraken’s lack of a face has been something of a contentious issue ever since Sea of ​​Thieves launched back in 2018, and while we’ve known what it looked like for quite some time, thanks to various bits of official concept art, this is its first appearance in-game.

Rare is promising all sorts of other surprises – including three new non-skeleton enemies types in the shared world: the Ocean Crawlers, Phantoms, and Sirens – when the Pirate of the Caribbean crossover arrives alongside Sea of ​​Thieves third season of content next Tuesday, 22nd June.

And for those eager to learn more ahead of launch, Rare has lined up an in-depth behind-the-scenes livestream, which will air on YouTube and Twitch this Sunday, 19th June, at 7pm in the UK.