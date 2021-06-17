The perfect collaboration.
After Sunday’s announcement, it was only a matter of time for Microsoft to show the first images of its collaboration with Disney. Today, at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, he had the opportunity to show a gameplay video in which for the first time we see Jack Sparrow in the world and in the style of Sea Of Thieves.
This epic collaboration is called Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, and it’s “a brand new adventure that sees Captain Jack Sparrow arrive from beyond the horizon to drag players into an epic new adventure!”
