After Sunday’s announcement, it was only a matter of time for Microsoft to show the first images of its collaboration with Disney. Today, at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended, he had the opportunity to show a gameplay video in which for the first time we see Jack Sparrow in the world and in the style of Sea Of Thieves.

This epic collaboration is called Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, and it’s “a brand new adventure that sees Captain Jack Sparrow arrive from beyond the horizon to drag players into an epic new adventure!”