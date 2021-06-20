At the dawn of the Xbox + Bethesda event held during the just-concluded E3 we were quite certain that one of the protagonists could be Sea of ​​Thieves with a new update full of new content and activities. But like a bolt from the blue, Rare surprises us and releases a surprise that genuinely impressed us, signing a partnership with none other than Disney, thus giving us a new adventure dedicated to the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Such a commercial deal can easily be underestimated if you don’t know the dynamics behind such collaborations, and we’re talking about Disney, which is hardly inclined to make the use of its licenses available. Furthermore, this agreement could set an important precedent for future thematic content of this magnitude, bringing Sea of ​​Thieves to a considerable level of prestige.

After the short trailer seen at the Xbox conference we were very curious about how Jack Sparrow will be integrated into the title of the British studio and thanks to a dedicated event to which we were invited we were able to take a deeper look at the fruit of this collaboration.

Remember Calypso? She too will make her grisly appearance in this new content.

A Pirate’s Life, arriving on June 22 for free in Sea of ​​Thieves on PC and Xbox, is not a standalone content but a real adventure that can be started exactly like the Tall Tales, the missions already present inside of the game that have accompanied us so far. As we have been told by Joe Neate, Executive Producer, and Mike Chapman, Creative Director, it is really difficult to estimate the duration of this mission, as we will easily get lost in exploring the new area that will be introduced in the game. And let’s say it right away, unfortunately Tortuga will not be present.

To act as Cicero to this new content will be the Ferryman directly from his galleon, which will lead us towards an unprecedented experience. Joe and Mike, rightly, did not want to unbutton too much on the plot that will be narrated during this special mission, mentioning only the opening words. The first part of this story will focus on meeting Jack Sparrow, giving ample space to cinematic glimpses like never before. The second part instead will give us the opportunity to see the Black Pearl up close and to get to know one of the many new enemies that will haunt the waters of Sea of ​​Thieves: the sirens.

If until now the merfolk have been friendly to us by allowing us to return to our boat, the new marine creatures that will guard the seabed will try to eliminate us mercilessly. Fighting the mermaids, however, can bring a great advantage. Once these new threats are defeated, we will be able to get hold of a very particular and powerful trident to be used as a weapon that emits waves that damage opponents. This new tool will also be very useful to combat the new types of threats that we will also encounter on land.

There have been revealed two additional creatures that you will surely have noticed during the gameplay trailer released by Rare a few days ago. For example, one of these two types has an electric shield and if we get too close in dealing with them we could risk receiving a good shock that will do us damage. Davy Jones’s crew instead will use physical strength to attack us, charging us once we enter the visual range. The Captain of the Flying Dutchman will appear at the end of this story in what seemed to us a naval raid that takes up the dynamics of the battle against Flameheart, one of the main Tall Tales present at the moment in the game.

A Pirate’s Life is structured in 5 different phases, of which the development team has decided to keep the aura of mystery as thick as possible to let us enjoy the experience without knowing too much. Although our curiosity has certainly not subsided after this event but indeed, all this has triggered the opposite effect, we cannot blame Rare’s choice not to reveal their cards.

The craziest pirate in the entire Disney universe is ready to land in the seas of Sea of ​​Thieves.

What is certain is that we will find ourselves exploring a completely new and decidedly suggestive location, of which we must recognize an artistic creation that is truly curated and attentive to the smallest detail. The atmosphere that you breathe is a mix between the Taverna delle Legende Pirata and the Fort of the Damned, with areas with thick fog and luminescent ghosts that surround it, expanding the effect of mystery and danger of the new location. The most curious pirates will be rewarded for their curiosity, which will be able to search and find nice easter eggs dedicated to the Pirates of the Caribbean saga.

Obviously, the aesthetics dedicated to this content could not be missing, such as the Jack Sparrow suit and the Black Pearl set. Again unfortunately we do not know if these additions could be received by completing the main story once or five times as in the current Tales or by completing certain actions in the missions. We will probably also find something dedicated in the Pirate Emporium catalog, where there will be paid versions to be purchased with in-game currency or with real money.

Davy Jones, the fearsome captain of the Flying Dutchman, could not be missing.

We must also specify that the inspiration of this new content is based on the Disneyland themed area dedicated to the Pirates of the Caribbean, whose iconic music of the main carousel is faithfully transposed into the game. So, if you are wondering if Jhonny Depp has given voice and moves to the Jack Sparrow that you will find on June 22, we are sorry to disappoint you because the answer unfortunately is no. Both the soundtracks and the characters that we will find in Sea of ​​Thieves are releases inspired by the experience of the theme amusement park par excellence, recreating in some aspects a sort of virtual tour.

The foregoing does not in any way want to diminish the quality of the content but only underlines what we wrote at the beginning of this article: sometimes having to deal with the licenses of such important brands necessarily leads to compromise. Unfortunately we cannot comment further on A Pirate’s Life given the handful of cryptic information we received more than the trailers shown previously, leaving us anxiously waiting to finally get our hands on the full content.

To make up for these two days of flat sea we just have to sharpen the sword and sip some grog in the tavern before setting sail for an adventure that seems to be one of the best content to land on Sea of ​​Thieves. Don’t be caught unprepared when Jack Sparrow needs you.