Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life was the protagonist of a considerable in-depth analysis by Rare, which allowed to obtain various information on this substantial expansion for the pirate game on PC and Xbox, also as regards story, gameplay and characters.

Unveiled at E3 2021, Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is a big expansion of the themed game Pirates of the Caribbean, which brings characters from the Disney series into the Rare game, providing settings, situations and stories for new missions and gameplay solutions.

Sea of ​​Thieves meets Pirates of the Caribbean in the Pirate’s Life expansion

For all the new information we refer you to the special on what is and how the update with Jack Sparrow, but there are other details that emerged while discussing with director Mike Chapman: in particular, the idea of ​​the developers was to create an authentic experience for Pirates of the Caribbean fans, which also affects the audio as the voice of Jack Sparrow and the music.

As reported by Chapman, at the time characters like Jack and Davy Jones they find themselves inside Sea of ​​Thieves and say new phrases, being the protagonists of an unprecedented adventure, these must be consistent with the imagery created by Disney. For this reason, for example, the voice of Jack Sparrow is by Jared Butler, or the same voice actor who has curated the character in all his appearances outside of the cinema films.

The same continuity is also found in the music of Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life, which offer a mix of arrangements of famous themes from Pirates of the Caribbean, new, more cinematic versions of the themes from Sea of ​​Thieves, and in many cases, mixes between the various music.

The story must also be particularly respectful of the Pirates of the Caribbean universe, but also able to re-enter in a coherent way also with the Sea of ​​Thieves universe: everything starts from the theft of a wonderful treasure by Jack Sparrow, a golden key that allows you to enter a new world, crossing the horizon and arriving in the Sea of ​​Thieves. This is obviously the world of Sea of ​​Thieves, which creates a conflict with Davy Jones, because in this new world his role is taken by the Carrier of Souls.

The story of Sea of ​​Thieves: A Pirate’s Life winds through five Tall Tales to be faced in single or cooperative multiplayer, with the participation of Jack Sparrow and other characters typical of the series.