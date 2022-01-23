Sabotage Studio shared a new one via YouTube Sea of ​​Stars trailer, Japanese-style role-playing game. The movie is dedicated to Save points, which take the form of a book. You can see the video above.

As Sabotage Studio explains, within Sea of ​​Stars there will be automatic saves, one of the various measures to make the game more accessible. At the same time, however, the adventure does not want to give up that classic RPG aftertaste, so it does not fail to include manual Save Points.

The video allows us to see the activation of the Save Point of Sea of ​​Stars in multiple areas of the game world. The video is therefore also an excellent excuse to admire the graphic style and the different settings that we will be able to explore. For example, we can see caves, tropical beaches, dark temples full of crystals, cities and more.

Sea of ​​Stars will propose a turn-based combat system, with a synchronization mechanic: pressing the key in rhythm with the attacks, the damage inflicted increases and the one received decreases. You will be able to explore the game world in many ways, swimming, climbing, jumping and climbing on the ledges, so as to make the adventure always dynamic. The game is also designed to avoid grinding and prevent boredom from occurring. There are also many secondary activities, such as cooking, fishing, navigation and more.

If you are interested in gameplay, you can see a gameplay trailer that reveals the combined attacks of Sea of ​​Stars.