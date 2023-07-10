AFPi

07/10/2023 – 6:15 am

Beneath the seawater of Japan’s Beppu Bay are layers of seemingly unremarkable silt and mud that tell the story of how humans fundamentally altered the world around them.

The site is among those considered to be designated as a “golden spike”, a place that offers evidence of a new geological era defined by our species: the Anthropocene.

The road to agreeing on the new era has been a long and controversial one, with scientists arguing for years about how the Holocene, which began 11,700 years ago, was actually replaced by a new period defined by human impact on Earth.

Key to their discussions was choosing a site that clearly documents the way we change our environment, from plutonium contamination from nuclear tests, to the destruction of microplastics.

Twelve locations around the world have been designated as a “golden spike”, including a peat bog in Poland, an Australian barrier reef, and Beppu Bay in Oita, southwest Japan.

Michinobu Kuwae, an associate professor at the Ehime Marine Center for Environmental Studies, has been studying the area for nearly a decade.

He initiated investigations into how climate change has affected fish populations, with layers of fish scales deposited among the bay’s sedimentary basin offering clues to the past.

It was only more recently that he began to consider the location as a potential “golden spike”, given the multiple “anthropogenic fingerprints, including chemicals and radionuclides, deposited in the bay’s sedimentary basin”.

The sediment deposits allow scientists to pinpoint “the precise date and level of an Anthropocene-Holocene boundary,” he tells AFP.

“There are the most diverse anthropogenic markers.”

This perfect preservation is the result of several unique features, explained Yusuke Yokoyama, a professor at the Institute of Atmospheric and Oceanic Research at the University of Tokyo,” who analyzed core samples from the site.

The bottom of the bay quickly drops away from the shore, creating a basin that traps material in the water column and “sort of creates a miso soup,” he told AFP.

Water can flow, but it only moves back to the surface, and the lack of oxygen means there are no organisms interfering with the sediment or breaking up the deposits.

– A “warning signal” for humanity –

“This is like the Baumkuchem, the cake, a stack of pancakes, and you can count those to get the exact age,” he added.

For a site to be considered a “golden spike” location, it must meet several conditions, such as offering a record of at least the past century, along with specific “anthropogenic cues” such as nuclear bomb testing, ecosystem changes, and industrialization.

It also needs to provide a complete archive of the period covered, and markers that allow scientists to identify which year the layer is from.

Coral is considered by many to be a good candidate because it grows in layers like a tree trunk and absorbs dissolved elements in water, including nuclear test marks.

But he can’t capture materials that don’t dissolve in water, like microplastics.

Beppu Bay sediment, by contrast, captures everything from agricultural fertilizer runoff to deposits from historic floods recorded in official documentation, as well as fish scales and plastics.

The most convincing feature, however, according to Kuwae and Yokoyama, are the marks of a series of nuclear bomb tests carried out across the Pacific Ocean between 1946 and 1963.

The tests produced globally detectable atmospheric radiation, but also direct marks registered in locations close to where they were carried out.

“We can detect both,” Yokoyama said.

“As Beppu Bay is located downstream… we can identify particular marks from certain tests.”

Core samples collected from Beppu Bay showed spikes in plutonium that are correlated with individual nuclear tests and matched discoveries made in corals near Isghigaki.

Whichever site is chosen as a “golden spike”, Beppu Bay and other candidate locations are expected to hold important resources for understanding human impact on Earth.

And Kuwae hopes an official Anthropocene designation will be a “wake-up call” for humanity.

“Deterioration of the global environment, including global warming, is progressing rapidly,” he said.

“We will be in a state where the original safe Earth, once lost, can no longer be recovered.”























