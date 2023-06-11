Two fur seals, one of them with symptoms of alopecia, in the San Benito archipelago, in a file photograph. Picasa (Courtesy)

Sea lions in Mexico suffer from alopecia. A group of scientists who had been studying them for a decade, specifically a subspecies called fur seals that lives on the island of Guadalupe and the San Benito archipelago in the Pacific, noticed that these animals, which normally have two layers of hair, were losing a of them. The shocking image they saw prompted them to capture 13 specimens to carry out medical studies and find out the reason for their baldness. Years later they shuffled the theory that the increase in sea surface temperature is linked to the suffering of these fur seals. The researchers are analyzing whether the warming in that area of ​​the ocean has affected the food chain and this has impacted their diet, resulting in hair loss.

The Guadalupe fur seal is named after the island where these animals live, along with the San Benito archipelago, both off the coast of the State of Baja California. Having been on the brink of extinction a century ago, the Mexican government It is considered a “priority conservation” species.. Among the threats that it still faces, according to the Executive, are human activity, “such as the contamination of the marine environment by fuels” or “the introduction to the islands of exotic species and associated pathogens”; in addition to the increase in sea surface temperature during the phenomenon known as El Niño and “its effect on the availability of prey”.

This species went almost extinct 100 years ago, but in the late 1990s they began to be seen again in that region of Mexico, explains one of the researchers, Fernando Elorriaga, from the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine Sciences of the National Polytechnic Institute. Since then they have been studying how this population recovery occurred. To understand their return, they have monitored the health and feeding of the animals. That was when the problem of alopecia arose. “One of the aspects that we began to find, especially since 2013 and 2014, is that some of these animals had spots, we could see spots or abnormalities in their fur from a distance.”

With the difficulties involved in capturing a wild animal, the team managed to catch some 13 specimens in 2018 in order to study them. They swabbed them, took blood and hair samples. The team was looking for the cause of alopecia, and for that they reviewed the factors that normally cause it in animals, such as fungi, mites, or bacteria. But they found no trace of any of this. A couple of studies of similar alopecia in other pinnipeds from other parts of the world pointed to causes such as heat stress or nutritional problems. That served as a trigger to continue the studies that opened up the possibility of the effects of climate change on what was happening.

In reviewing the variations in temperatures in this area, the blob a mass of warm water that crossed the Pacific in 2013 from Alaska to Mexico, destroying marine ecosystems in its path. The heat wave then reached the temperature of the water about 2.5 degrees above normal. “This type of environmental alterations can impact their thermoregulation, but also lead to tremendous cellular stress,” says academic Karina Acevedo, from the Microbiology Unit of the Autonomous University of Querétaro. “It is not an immediate aspect, there are aspects that are delayed because it also impacts the entire food chain,” adds the researcher, another member of the work team. “It would not be direct damage to the fur. Rather, it is an alteration at the level of the trophic chain”.

Between 2015 and 2021, due to increases in sea surface temperature caused by the blob, which was also mixed with an El Niño phenomenon, triggered an unusual mortality event for Guadalupe fur seals, explains Elorriaga, who participated in a previous study on the effect of this heat wave on the sea lion birth rate. fine. “It involved animals in a very deteriorated body state where resources were not enough for them and they eventually fell.”

This species feeds primarily on one type of squid, which researchers believe migrated to a deeper or more distant site in the heat. This caused the fur seals to change their diet to a type of squid that has fewer nutritional properties. “If they are having an affectation on what they are eating, they are feeding on prey with less value, of course there is an impact on the generation of the entire biochemical pathway of keratin [el componente principal del pelo]says Acevedo.

These types of pinnipeds have two coats, one on top of the other. The one below looks like it’s made of fluff. The top one is a layer of hard hair, which protects the animals from external factors such as pollution or radiation from the sun, explains Ariadna Guzmán Solís, one of the students who has collaborated on this study pending publication in an international journal of science. The main function of the double coat of hair is to keep animals warm. The system works like a kind of neoprene, it keeps air between the two layers that helps the fur seal maintain body temperature when it is submerged in the water. Due to their damaged fur, these specimens cannot maintain their temperature as easily and are forced to use more energy to stay warm. The end result is more energy wastage to be able to get food.

The researchers are not entrenched in the idea that the increase in temperature is the only cause. They admit that there could be factors that have contributed to the alopecia of these animals, such as pollution in the marine environment. However, the team cautions that this may just be the tip of the iceberg. The visible impact on the wolf’s fur is actually “a sign of something much broader at the environmental level that can affect the entire marine ecosystem,” concludes Acevedo.

