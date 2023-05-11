













Sea lions are trained by the military to play video games

Source: US Navy

EVE is a project that the Navy has in which the behavior of the mammals under its charge is investigated. On this occasion, to de-stress them A refreshing moment was implemented for the sea lions to play video games. However, the response that was obtained was shocking.

It seems that sea ​​lions enjoy playing video games, The researchers found that even without training rewards, mammals play and, more impressively, seem to enjoy it.

The sea lions keep playing until the game is over, and they don’t seem to get frustrated or irritable despite losing the “games”.

Of course their video games are a kind of simplification and adaptation of ours. They have huge buttons and a wide screen. The main objective of EVE is to recognize the skills and abilities of sea lions, anticipating complex parameters.

For example, mammals are invited to move the cursor to get out of a maze. However, it should be noted that sea lions are not the only ones that have had the opportunity to play video games, on previous occasions dolphins have also been part of this type of project.

Eve, in turn, is an attempt to keep the sea lions happy and healthy for longer.. The project allows the Navy to comply with the regulatory requirements demanded by the State, regarding the health and dignity of the species on which they rely. However, researchers have commented that this is very rewarding for them in several ways.

Sea lions play video games: Who is Spike?

Spike —it’s not really his name, but it could be considered his gamertag—, was the first of the sea lions to pass the cognitive tests implemented by the Navy through video games.

