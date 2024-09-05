The Step.– Little Bit, or “LB,” the El Paso Zoo’s California sea lion, died Sunday at the age of 25 after a period of declining health.

For nearly two weeks, expert caregivers observed unusual behavior in LB, including signs of discomfort and a severe decrease in appetite. Despite the best efforts of our veterinary team, who provided oral medications and symptomatic care, LB’s condition continued to worsen.

A necropsy revealed a significant fluid-filled mass, the size of a melon, on her right shoulder and neck, as well as ulcers on her stomach. Although the exact cause of death could be determined once the histopathology results are finalized in about eight weeks, veterinarians suspect she may have suffered from heart or kidney disease, both common in older fur seals but not always detectable.

“LB wasn’t just an animal in our care; he was a beloved member of our zoo family,” said Joe Montisano, Director of the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “For years, LB participated in daily demonstrations, showcasing his unique talents. As the only military veteran animal at any zoo, he would wave to the public, and we proudly returned the greeting. He was a gentle giant with a big personality, and his absence will be deeply felt. Our thoughts are with his dedicated care team and the entire community that loved him.”

A biography

Born in 1998, LB spent three years as part of the U.S. Navy’s Marine Mammal Program, SPARWA, where he was trained to assist in underwater detection, location, and recovery missions. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, LB arrived at the El Paso Zoo in 2013, becoming one of the few military veteran animals at any zoo.

LB touched the lives of countless zoo visitors during his years here, educating the public about the extraordinary lives of sea lions and the threats they face in the wild. Each week, he delighted visitors with his presentations, always ending with his signature salute to the public, especially our veterans and armed forces.

Sea lions typically live around 23 years, making LB’s 25 years a true testament to the exceptional care provided by his caregivers throughout his life.

For more than 25 years, the El Paso Zoo has worked in partnership with the Monterey Bay Aquarium to support the conservation of California sea lions through education and research. LB’s legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the awareness he raised for his species.