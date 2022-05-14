Home page World

Of: Jason Blaschke

Split

Sea lion Wendy is a real star on TikTok. In a video that went viral, the sea dweller makes a hotel complex her kingdom.

Galapagos – The Galapagos Islands are located about 1,000 kilometers off the coast of Ecuador. An archipelago of volcanic origin, which is particularly known for its wealth of rare animal and plant species, some of which live exclusively here. In 1835, naturalist Charles Darwin visited the islands and later used observations to develop his theory of evolution.

On the Galapagos Islands, a sea lion first conquers the hotel pool and then sets her sights on a lounge chair

The Galapagos Islands are still a popular travel destination today, especially for wildlife watchers. However, when a tourist spotted a sea lion, he probably would not have thought that one of the wild animals would approach the lounger by the hotel pool. A TikTok video shows the animal crawling up the stairs from the sea to the pool area of ​​the Solymar Hotel and then cooling off in the pool.

A little dive, a little backstroke and splashing around – so far so good, a tourist thinks on a lounger and continues typing on his smartphone. But the sea lion seems to have taken a liking to the lounger with a yellow towel on it. With a leap, the animal jumps out of the cool water and quickly crawls towards the object of desire.

Surname Galápagosøerne Surface 8,010 km² resident 25,244 (2015) number of islands about 130 Total land area 8,010 km²

Despite towel reservation: sea lion steals deck chair and chases away tourist

The vacationer apparently does not know how to react to the unexpected visit. He draws his legs up and when the sea lion prepares to jump, he quickly flees. After all, he just manages to quickly pull away his yellow towel before the animal, which is around two and a half meters long, makes itself comfortable on the sun lounger. There, the sea lion rolls around before taking a short nap. For the puzzled vacationer, the peace and quiet is over for the time being; he must look for another lying opportunity.

Incidentally, the sea lion is not an unknown guest at the Hotel Solymar. The hotel staff calls her Wendy and less later posted the TikTok video on the hotel’s official Facebook page. “Our wonderful guest,” write the operators and appropriately set the hashtags “love”, “nature”, “sealion” and “equador”. The vacationer who was chased away by Wendy was probably not so enthusiastic about the cheeky takeover of the deckchair – but the users on TikTok, Facebook and Co. are all the more so.

Facebook users are enthusiastic – “You could have given her a towel”

Comments like “so cute” can be read several times. A user on Facebook says: “It would have slept better with a towel. Just super cute.” Another added: “You could at least have given her the towel.” “I would have even offered him a beer,” writes another user to the vacationer concerned. One user puts it in a nutshell: “Full of checkers! I celebrate him!”

It is not known how long Wendy made herself comfortable on the couch. However, wild animals are not always so cute. In Stuttgart approximately wild animals conquer the urban area and make residential areas unsafe. That too “largest predator in the world” was already in Baden-Württemberg sighted and can endanger entire ecosystems. And because of the more and more sighted ones Animals in the urban area are calling for conservationists to set a speed limit in Stuttgart.