By 2050, sea levels around the United States could rise by up to 30 centimeters on average. This would also lead to significantly more flooding in coastal areas.

By 2050, the sea level around the United States could rise by an average of up to 30 centimeters, according to a published report, which was prepared by the space agency NASA and the environmental protection agency NOAA, among others. This would also lead to significantly more flooding in coastal areas.

“This report supports the results of previous studies and confirms what we have known for a long time: Sea levels continue to rise at an alarming rate, putting people at risk around the world,” said NASA CEO Bill Nelson. “The facts are clear and urgent action is needed to get this ongoing climate crisis under control.”