The sea level rose in the Turkish city of Iskenderun after earthquakes. Residents and workers were evacuated, reports on Wednesday, February 8, the TV channel NTV.

“Due to earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 affecting 10 provinces, the sea level rose in Iskenderun in Hatay,” the report said.

Roads and squares in the coastal zone were flooded.

The water did not recede even two days after the earthquake, reports R.T.

Earlier that day, it was reported that 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 injured as a result of the earthquake in Turkey. Most people died in Kahramanmarash, Kilis, Diyarbakir, Adana, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Adiyaman, Malatya and Hatay.

In Syria, where earthquakes also occurred on February 6 and 7, the death toll rose to 1,250. More than 2,000 people were injured. The Ministry of Health of the Republic clarified that the data is not final.

Earlier Wednesday, a new earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Turkey. Tremors were also felt in the province of Kahramanmaras, the TV channel reports.360“.

On the same day, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov instructed to send an additional group of rescuers to Turkey. The first plane of the department with a hospital on board landed in this country on February 7.

On the night of February 6, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. Several dozen aftershocks followed. On the afternoon of February 7, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 occurred, reports NSN.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. A nationwide mourning has been declared in the country until February 12.

In addition, the head of state declared 10 provinces of the country affected by the earthquake as an emergency area and declared a state of emergency in them.