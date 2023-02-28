Antarctic sea ice shrank last week to the lowest extent in 45 years of satellite records, US scientists said Monday.

The National Ice and Snow Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado at Boulder reported that Antarctic sea ice had shrunk to 1.79 million km² on Feb. This area exceeded by 136,000 km² the previous historical minimum, recorded in 2022.

Scientists from the NSIDC highlighted that this latest data is preliminary, as there may still be a new melt at the end of the season, and said that they will publish a definitive figure on the extent of ice in Antarctica in early March.

Sea ice melt exposes the thicker ice shelves, which support the Antarctic ice sheet, to higher waves and temperatures, although it has no noticeable impact on sea levels because the ice is already in the ocean.

However, the ice shelf, a thick freshwater glacier that covers Antarctica, is the object of special attention from scientists, as it contains enough water to cause, if it melts, a catastrophic rise in the level of the oceans.

“Antarctica’s response to climate change has been different from that of the Arctic,” said Ted Scambos, a researcher at the Cooperative Institute for the Study of Environmental Sciences (CIRES). “The trend of decreasing sea ice could be a sign that global warming is finally affecting the floating ice around Antarctica, but it will take several years to be sure of this,” he added.

The Antarctic cycle undergoes large annual variations during its melting summers and freezing winters, and the continent has not experienced the rapid melting of the last four decades seen on the Greenland and Arctic ice shelves due to global warming. But the high rate of melting since 2016 raises fears that an important downward trend is consolidating.

Marine ice melt is problematic because it helps accelerate global warming. When white sea ice – which reflects up to 90% of the sun’s energy back into space – is replaced by dark, thawed sea ice, the water instead absorbs a similar percentage of the sun’s heat.

Globally, last year was one of the hottest in history, despite the cooling caused by a natural weather pattern of the La Niña climate phenomenon.