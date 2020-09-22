D.he sea ice in the Arctic has shrunk to the second lowest extent since measurements began around 40 years ago. The US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) said in Boulder, Colorado, that last week was probably the minimum for this year at 3.74 million square kilometers.

“It was a crazy year in the north, with sea ice near a record low, heat waves of almost 40 degrees in Siberia and massive forest fires,” said NSIDC boss Mark Serreze. “The year 2020 will be an exclamation point in a downward trend in the expansion of the Arctic sea ice. We’re heading for a seasonally ice-free Arctic Ocean, and this year there’s another nail in the coffin. “

The shrinking of the sea ice shows “how massive the destruction of our planet is progressing through global warming”, commented the marine biologist Christian Bussau from the nature conservation organization Greenpeace.

“When the Arctic melts, the oceans will heat up even more, and species extinction will increase more rapidly. The devastating effects of the climate crisis can soon no longer be stopped. ”Greenpeace demands that by 2030 at least 30 percent of the seas are declared protected areas.