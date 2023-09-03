Sea | From Helsinki, a complete push for new swimming piers: Instead, swimming places are now being removed

The city of Helsinki gives a complete rejection to the proposal to build new swimming piers. Instead, even former swimming spots are now being removed.

Helsinki the city rejects the proposal for new swimming piers in Helsinki.

In its response, the city cites the proposal as “security reasons” and money.

According to the official position of the City of Helsinki, the beaches are rarely so deep that jumping into the water would be safe. “Swimming piers also do not eliminate problems related to blue-green algae,” the city states.

It points out that swimming piers and so-called pontoon piers have had to be removed for safety reasons: “At the moment, they are mostly at winter swimming spots.”

Helsinki it is difficult to find places for swimming piers on the beaches where the water is deep enough and of good quality, the city elaborates.

It mentions that, for example, Vartiokylänlahti had hoped for a swimming pier in the budgeting project, but the water was neither deep enough nor of good enough quality, so a lounge pier was built for Vartiokylänlahti.

The board points out that even if a suitable place for a swimming pier could be found, it would be very expensive.

“The cost of the swimming pier built as a participative budgeting project in Lauttasaari was almost 300,000 euros. In addition to the platform, we needed, among other things, a rescue route that can withstand being driven by a heavier vehicle,” the statement says.

Statement according to the view of the city’s sports service complex and the urban environment industry, the best thing would be to develop already existing beaches with services.

The City Environment Board mentions that the safety of swimming beaches is an advantage in that they monitor water quality and the presence of algae.

The proposal for swimming piers is a city councilor Alviina Alametsän (green). In his initiative, he defends increasing swimming opportunities all year round and highlights Helsinki’s maritime nature.