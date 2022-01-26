Lima.- The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo declared this Tuesday that he is in favor of Bolivia having an outlet to the sea, but he avoided defining whether there was a democracy or a democratically elected president in Cuba or in Venezuela.

In an interview with the Conclusions program, with Fernando del Rincón de la CNN network in Spanish, Castillo confirmed that in an event, before being a candidate for the Presidency of Peru, he declared that he was in favor of giving “sea to Bolivia.” and that it is a right of this neighboring nation.

He added that “now we will come to an agreement, we will consult the people.”

Read more: Families of “political prisoners” ask Ortega for a national unification process

“If the Peruvians agree, I owe myself to the people, I would never do things that the people do not want,” noted on a possible popular consultation to grant an outlet to the sea to Bolivia through the territory of Peru.

Bolivia lost its access to the Pacific Ocean in the War of the Pacific and demands a negotiation from Chile to recover its maritime sovereignty.

However, Peru offered Bolivia a strip of beach for its free use for 99 years and a free zone in the province of Ilo that is still not fully developed, 30 years after its creation.

Castillo expressed his agreement with opening the borders in the region and not putting up barriers.

However, the leftist president nuanced with what “I am not saying that I am going to give sea to Bolivia“.

No opinion on Cuba and Venezuela

At another point, the journalist Fernando del Rincón asked him about his opinion regarding the government models in Cuba and Venezuela, to which Castillo responded evasively.

Regarding Cuba, the president said that it is “a sister country” and that “Cubans should be asked” if they live in a democracy because, in their case, “I would not want another person to interfere” in their internal affairs.

Regarding which ruler he recognizes in Venezuela if Nicolás Maduro or the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, Castillo responded “whom the Venezuelans have chosen” and added that he is not going to get “into the problems of other countries.”

“The problem of the Venezuelans, the Venezuelans solve. You have to have a reading in the framework of how the peoples develop,” he noted.

However, he added that “I never found (meaning) the Lima Group”, which Peru promoted since 2017 with a dozen nations in the region to reject the government of Nicolás Maduro.

Castillo stressed that he is not going to bring any foreign political model, “but the model that Peruvians want, a model free of crime, free of drug trafficking.”

“I want the borders to open for all countries without any kind of ideologies,” he said.

No honeymoon, no entertainment

During the extensive interview broadcast over two days, the Peruvian president declared that he had never gone through “a honeymoon, as has happened in other governments,” commenting on the complaints and the impeachment attempt he faced a few months after taking office. The charge.

“I was never trained to be a politician. I was not trained to be president,” admitted Castillo, a professor by profession and union leader before running for Peru’s presidency in 2021.

“I did not go abroad. I did not go to the United States because I did not lend myself to that. I am here for the country, for the people. And I am here to stand up for the country. And I am not going to steal a penny to the country,” insisted the president, referring to the opposition leader Keiko Fujimori, who was educated at universities in the United States.

After commenting that Peru will continue to be his school, Castillo explained that “school is doing things right, correcting what is wrong and doing things for the good of all Peruvians. That for me is also a school.”

Regarding the role of the controversial leader of the Free Peru party that led him to the presidency, Vladimir Cerrón, in the Executive, the president replied that “he has no influence on cabinet appointments.”

Read more: The OECD begins talks for the accession of Brazil, Argentina and Peru

Likewise, he denied that he had “a clandestine office”, in a house he used during the campaign, to meet with businessmen and politicians who won bids and positions of trust in his government.