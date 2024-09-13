Sea | Finnish Meteorological Institute: There is a sea heat wave on the coast of Finland

Sea|With the help of the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s new tool, marine heat waves can be viewed better than before.

Baltic Sea the temperatures are now exceptionally high for the time, and a heat wave is underway on the coast of Finland, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute in its press release.

The entire coast of Finland has had at least a moderate heat wave since the first week of September. According to the release, the heat wave has been strong at the buoys that measure the temperature of the Gulf of Finland and the Pärä Sea.

The highest September temperatures in the 30-year history of measurements have been measured this week at the wave buoys in the Gulf of Suomen and Harmaja. The highest temperatures measured in the past have been exceeded by 1–2 degrees, and the average daytime temperatures have been more than five degrees higher than the average.

The heat wave observed now is already the second one this year, says the doctoral researcher in the press release Veera Haapaniemi From the Institute of Meteorology. The first heat wave was observed at the turn of May and June.

“In terms of temperatures in the Baltic Sea, the summer season has been exceptionally long this year, when compared to 30-year time series,” says Haapaniemi.

At the Department of Meteorology a new tool has been developed, with the help of which coastal marine heat waves can now be viewed in a new way.

The tool compares real-time observations of temperatures with data from 1991 to 2020.

The temperature buoys examined by the new tool are located far from the coastline, so it is not intended for evaluating swimming temperatures.

With the help of the tool, temperature changes in the Baltic Sea can be identified better than before.

Temperature changes have a wide range of effects on biogeochemical processes, such as algae blooms and the presence of ear jellyfish on the coast, the release states.