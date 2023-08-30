Flash it could have had a slightly different ending if the filmmakers had gone with the newly revealed ending during preview screenings. Based on Audience Reactions, initial screenings for fans of Flash had a slightly different ending, and they have uploaded it in full to their channel Youtube.

WARNING: THERE ARE SPOILERS FOR THE MOVIE “THE FLASH” BELOW.

the most viscerally uncanny thing I’ve ever witnessed pic.twitter.com/KXNOCeTFeQ —Houston Coley (@artwithinpod) August 26, 2023

As you can see, the ending is only marginally different, but it packs a punch. The version screened to the general public shows Barry Allen (played by Ezra Miller) returning to the present after his temporary antics and, after saving his father from prison, finds Bruce Wayne getting out of his car. . As we now know, this Bruce Wayne is none other than George Clooney.

However, the original ending was a bit tighter, stopping just after Flash says “who the hell is this?” and never revealing what Batman is face to face. Here, the film would have cut to black.

The big difference is that the audience was never supposed to see the Batman to which he returned, leaving the door open for the new Extended Universe of DC is essentially a continuation of the previous films of DC with Barry Allen resetting the universe.

It would have been a clever way of explaining the recasting of some heroes from DC while others (such as The Flash) are maintained. The unseen Bruce Wayne would allow Flash will connect directly to the new Batman featured in the upcoming movie, Batman: The Brave and The Bold.

Appropriately, this isn’t the only alternate ending that was up for grabs. Another version of this showed Supergirl of Sasha Calle and the Batman of Michael Keaton appearing out of court in Clooney’s place. Even this ending wasn’t safe, though, as Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy stepped in after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery.

This time, Supergirl and the Batman of Keaton would have been accompanied by Superman of Henry Cavill and Wonder Woman by Gal Gadot. Of course, it wasn’t meant to be, and we ended up with Clooney’s version instead.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: There were good things about this movie, like the Batman of Keaton and this new SupergirlToo bad they screwed it up with Miller and disgusting CGI, not to mention a plot that looks like it was hacked from the MCU.