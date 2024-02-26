The developer METASLA he announced Sea Fantasyan upcoming open-world pixel art Action RPG on consoles and PC. The title will be released during February 2025but at the moment it has not yet been revealed on which platforms it will be available.

In this game we will have to save the world in a very particular way, that is by fishing. The main plot will see two boys go on an adventure in which they will have to capture the SeaAZ, the sea creatures of this vast pixelated world. But they must be careful, because the destruction of the world is imminent…

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for Sea Fantasywishing you a good viewing as always!

Sea Fantasy – Announcement Trailer

Source: METASLA Street Gematsu