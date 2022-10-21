The second edition of the Sea Drone Tech Summit will take place in the next few days and until October 26th, an event based on the use of autonomous surface, underwater or aerial driving systems. The use of unmanned, radio-controlled or autonomous, naval and submarine drones and robotic systems is increasingly widespread, also in Italy. These vehicles can in fact respond to various professional needs such as the control of coasts and marine parks, the study of underwater archaeological areas, the anti-pollution control and monitoring of lakes, rivers, reservoirs and dams but can also prove useful for offshore oil industry, military intelligence missions. Multiple applications for a country that, like ours, is practically besieged by water for a good 75% of the territory.

The two-day program of “Sea Drone Tech Summit 2022“Will be divided into 3 conference sessions, for a total of 24 talks dedicated respectively to: underwater drones and robots; surface drone vessels; aerial drones for aquatic use. Speakers from the Navy, the Fire Brigade, some Institutes of the CNR, Saipem / Sonsub, the Cluster BIG, ISME (Interuniversity Center of Integrated Systems for the Marine Environment) and the Universities of Verona will participate, Florence, Roma Sapienza and Roma Tre. As part of the congress, a large exhibition area will also be set up with the stands of 16 organizations and companies in the sector: Aeromnia, CNR Institute of Marine Engineering, Codevintec, Eurolink Systems, ISME, Laser Navigation, MDM Team, Neabotics, Novacavi, Territorial Air Surveillance, SeTeL, Systematics, Cusano University, University of Florence, University of Verona, Versilia Marine Service. Some operational demonstrations of new autonomous and radio-controlled platforms will also be organized, which will take place in the tank at the Ostia Water Park and at sea at the Ostia Naval League.

“We are pleased that our city of Ostia hosts, for the second time, this prestigious event dedicated to the most advanced robotic technologies at the service of those who use the sea especially for work, but also for sport or entertainment”, declared Antonio Caliendo, Councilor for Productive Activities and Tourism of the Municipality of Rome X. “In particular, those projects that involve the use of drones and robots for the control of the marine ecosystem, water quality and pollution level, and also for the rescue at sea of ​​bathers in difficulty. These are technological solutions that we hope to soon see at work also in our sea “.