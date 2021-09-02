‘Sea Cloud Spirit’ is one of the biggest luxury sailboats in history and she’s just completed her maiden voyage from Vigo to Palma.

She’s the new flagship of the German firm, Sea Cloud Cruises, which also owns ‘Sea Cloud II’ and the historic ‘Sea Cloud’ which was built in 1931.

‘Sea Cloud Spirit’ is a 3-mast full-rigged ship and she was built partly at the Marin Naval Factory and partly at MetalShips & Docks SAU in Vigo.

She’s 138 meters long, has 4,160 square meters of sail, can accommodate 140 passengers and 90 crew and is worth a cool 90 million euros.

There are 69 cabins, 3 owner suites with balconies and 7 deluxe cabins onboard and she also has a restaurant with panoramic views, a Lido Bar and Bistro, a Lounge with a Steinway grand piano, a library, a hairdresser, a gym and water sports equipment.

‘Sea Cloud Spirit’ was originally scheduled to be in Palma last April, but her maiden voyage was postponed because of the Covid pandemic.

On Saturday, Princess Elena will conduct the baptism ceremony and the program will end on September 12th after her international presentation from Mallorca, Minorca and Ibiza.

Sea Cloud Cruises invite passengers to take a romantic trip back in time with all the comfort and technology of today, onboard ‘Sea Cloud Spirit’, ‘Sea Cloud’ or ‘Sea Cloud II’.