In Satakunta The property in Merikarvia was not paid for water for 15 years. The matter came to the municipality’s attention by chance, when a water leak was detected in the Riispy area at the beginning of March.

The snowplow driver located the leak on a property along Pohjoise rantati, where there was an old residential building and a sauna building intended for leisure use.

Sea buckthorn started to fix the leak in the water supply network after positioning. It soon became apparent that the residential building where the leak was located had a municipal water connection but no water meter at all.

The contract for the water connection was signed and invoiced in 2008, after which the water meter should have been delivered to the property, according to the municipality’s technical board, at the request of the owner.

However, the matter was left behind, which is why the water received from the municipality’s water connection was free for the property owner for twenty years.

Municipal the technical committee has preliminarily proposed that the owner of the vacation home will be charged both the water fees for the years 2020–2022 and the costs incurred by the municipality from leaking water.

Since there is no more detailed information on the amount of water, the municipality used estimates of how much water had been used over the three years in its calculation. In total, the owner will initially have to pay a little over 600 euros.

Sea buckthorn municipal manager Kimmo Puolitaival considers the case very exceptional.

“This is a holiday home where water is occasionally used. Maybe not such a serious case from the point of view of consumption. It would be a serious case if it were the object of a permanent apartment.”

“Of course, everyone who has a water connection agreement is required to act in accordance with the agreement,” Puolitaival adds.

According to him, the amount to be recovered is not unreasonably large compared to the municipality’s loss, although it may suddenly seem like that to an individual.

The mayor emphasizes that the amounts do not become unreasonable, at least in cases like this. He considers the repayment for three years to be justified.

The final amount will only be determined when the municipality’s technical board makes its final decision.