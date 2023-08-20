FromMartina Lippl close

A swimmer has been attacked and injured by a shark in the sea off a Spanish holiday resort. Authorities closed several beaches after the incident.

Valencia – The waters off the coast of Valencia (Spain) are generally considered calm. Now an unusual event is overshadowing the beach idyll in the Spanish holiday hotspot. With no warning, a shark suddenly attacked a man and bit his foot.

After the shark bite, the authorities again took drastic measures. The authorities imposed an absolute bathing ban on the beaches of Olivia and Piles. After examining the bite marks, a blue shark is said to have attacked the swimmer.

Sea blood red: shark attacks swimmers – Spain beaches are closed

Unusual: The man was about knee-deep on the beach of Aigua Blanca in the sea when the shark attacked him and bit his foot. “I felt a hit on my left leg and then a bite on my right foot,” the shark victim told the local Spanish newspaper Las Provincias.

“I didn’t have time to get scared.”

At that moment there were many other bathers in the water who wanted to cool off. “I didn’t have time to get scared. When I realized that blood was coming out of me, I went further into the sea so as not to alarm anyone.”

Calmly and without causing a stir, also because he apparently did not know what had happened to him, he went to the nearest health station to have the wound treated. However, due to the severity of the injury to his foot, the man was referred to Olivia Health Center.

Shark alert at the holiday resort of Alicante (Spain): Blue shark attacks swimmers and bites (symbolic photo). © Screenshot GoogleMaps/ imago

Shark attack on the holiday beach in Spain: bite marks point to blue sharks

There, specialists took photos of the wound – the traces of the teeth. It quickly turned out that these were bite marks from a blue shark. The authorities immediately imposed a bathing ban on the beaches of Aigua Blanca, Rabdells and Aigua Morta after the incident on Thursday (17 August). The animal was also sighted in the area, it is said.

The surveillance of the area was increased by the city of Oliva, which searched and controlled the entire coast for the blue shark. The beaches for bathing and swimming were reopened on Friday morning – the authorities said no shark had been sighted. The shark bite on the casualty’s foot now needs to heal. The wound is not stitched to avoid infection.

Shark bite on Alicante beach (Spain): Blue shark must have been sick

The blue shark is potentially dangerous to humans. There are numerous reports of attacks on people and also on boats. However, blue sharks rarely stay close to shore. In the waters off the coast of Spain, the predatory fish swam at a depth of barely half a meter. According to the Biologist of the Oceanogràfic Foundation and shark expert Jaime Penadés “he must be ill or disorientated as it bothers him a lot to crawl around in the sand”. And further emphasizes the expert in Las Provincias, that it is not his natural environment.

Blue Sharks (Carcharhinus glaucus) blue sharks (Carcharhinus glaucus) live in the open sea at depths of up to 350 meters. The predatory fish follows large schools of fish and is therefore constantly on the move. The predatory fish can reach a length of over four meters and a weight of over 200 kilos. See also Controversial conspiracy theorist David Icke 'hardly welcome anywhere in the EU for two years' Source: fischlexikon.eu

Shark alert on beaches in Spain and the Mediterranean

However, it is not the first shark incident off the coast of Spain off Alicante. On the Costa Blanca, a two-meter-long blue shark appeared between bathers in June 2023 and came dangerously close to them. Residents have also filmed a shark off the coast of Menorca. The videos are said to actually show a blue shark.

A seven-year-old girl was seriously injured by a blue shark in Alicante in 2006, the Spanish news portal recalls 20minutos.es. The child was said to have been bitten on the hand by a shark on San Juan beach.

In France, at the end of July, a fin emerged from the sea less than 50 meters from the beach. Bathers were immediately evacuated from the water. In this case, too, it is said to have been a blue shark.

Even in the US metropolis of New York City, a beach close to the city had to be temporarily closed after a shark attack.

List of rubrics: © Screenshot GoogleMaps/ imago