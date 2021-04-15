D.he tensions between Russia and Ukraine as well as the accusations by Moscow against the NATO and EU countries continue to intensify. Now Russia has apparently announced that it will block part of the Black Sea. In a “Message to the Seafarers – Navigation Warning” on Wednesday, the Russian authorities in charge announced that “military and other state ships” could have the “right of peaceful passage” through part of the Black Sea basin in the direction from April 24 to October 31 of the Kerch Strait. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kiev, this also affects Ukrainian ships.

Gerhard Gnauck Political correspondent for Poland, Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania based in Warsaw. Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The Kerch Strait leads east of the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia, into the Sea of ​​Azov, a tributary of the Black Sea. According to a bilateral agreement, Russia and Ukraine are allowed to share the sea. However, Moscow has now built a bridge to Russia over the Kerch Sea Strait, where in 2018 three Ukrainian boats were shot at and arrested. The tense situation is also damaging the port cities of Ukraine economically.

The Kiev Foreign Ministry assessed the Russian announcement as “another attempt to violate the norms of international law and to usurp the rights of the neighboring state of Ukraine”. After the troop deployment near the Ukrainian border in recent weeks, Russia is now relying on “increased escalation at sea”. Moscow is called on to permanently restore free navigation and on the partner countries to put pressure on Russia to this end.

Summit with Selenskyj, Merkel and Macron on Friday

In the meantime, the Ukrainian Navy reported that on Thursday night, boats belonging to the Russian secret service FSB “tried once again to interfere with the legitimate activities of a boat group of the naval forces of Ukraine”. The Ukrainian units were on postal duty and could not be dissuaded from fulfilling their tasks. The Russian-Ukrainian tensions had caused concern in many countries. On Friday, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Selenskyj, is expected to see Emmanuel Macron in Paris and will speak to Chancellor Angela Merkel via video from there.

After NATO, the European Union also sided with Ukraine on Thursday. “The EU is united in solidarity with Ukraine,” said Council President Charles Michel after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj. The large-scale troop movements in Russia are “threatening and destabilizing acts”. The EU foreign ministers want to discuss the situation with their Ukrainian counterparts next Monday. Then new demands for sanctions are likely to be loud. In early 2019, the EU sanctioned Russian officers and officials for preventing Russian ships from entering the Sea of ​​Azov. The NATO states called on Moscow on Thursday to “stop all provocations and immediately de-escalate the tensions on the borders of Ukraine and on the illegally annexed Crimea.”

The Russian maneuvers near the border with Ukraine, which had caused international concern, will continue for another two weeks, according to Moscow’s Defense Minister Sergei Shojgu on Tuesday. Ukraine is now also carrying out maneuvers: On the mainland near the Crimean peninsula annexed by Russia, Ukrainian units were fighting an advance by tanks and infantry, according to Kiev on Tuesday. The secret service SBU announced “anti-terrorism exercises with special consideration of the coastal zone”. The police and border guards should also take part.