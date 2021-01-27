On this side of the world we do not often associate fish and curry; big mistake on our part because it is a couple that combines very well. It also has another good thing: it can help you include more fish in your diet – good purpose for 2021 – if you do not like this too much or if you do not know how to cook it.

This dish of grilled sea bass with spinach, cockles and curry is inspired, saving the distance, in a platazo I tried a few weeks ago at the Asian food restaurant Fat kid in Buenos Aires – a place I highly recommend you go if you cross the pond – where it was prepared with the catch of the day, delicious crunchy spinach, curry and sweet potato. This version is simple and easy to use at home, but it is still very appetizing.

The recipe admits many modifications. You can change the sea bass for hake, sea bream, mackerel or any other fish that goes well with the grill and guide your choice respecting the seasons. You can also substitute spinach for chard or even kale and you could add, as in the original version, sweet potato, potato or pumpkin. Curry sauce is extremely easy to prepare and you can also apply it to vegetarian dishes or with other meats.

Difficulty

You could even do it with fins.

Ingredients

For 4 people

4 sea bass fillets with skin (about 150 g each)

500 g fresh spinach

1 can of natural cockles

400 g coconut milk

1 medium onion

2 cloves of garlic

10 g fresh ginger (about an inch or two from a root)

1 level tablespoon curry

1 level tablespoon turmeric

A piece of chilli (optional)

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Preparation

Peel and mince the onion and garlic. Sauté together with the ginger, previously peeled and grated, in a pan with a little oil over medium heat until they soften. In a bowl mix the curry and turmeric with a couple of tablespoons of hot water. Pour the mixture into the pan and, optionally, add the chopped chilli. Add the coconut milk, mix and season. Cook for about 10 minutes over medium low heat. Once ready, if you are looking for a finer result, transfer the sauce to another container and blend with a blender. Reserve. Wash and dry the spinach. Sauté over high heat in a frying pan with a little oil and add salt and pepper. Reserve covered so that they do not get cold. In the same frying pan, quickly heat the drained cockles. Heat a frying pan or griddle, dry the fish fillets, season them and brush their skin with a little oil. Once the grill is hot, put the fillets with the skin facing down: they can be kept like that for a few minutes until they are done or turn them round and round. Present on a plate putting the curry sauce, spinach and fish on top. Finish with the cockles and flake salt.

