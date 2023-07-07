At the sea, in the mountains or in the city, a handbook from the experts of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome arrives to face the summer with serenity in the company of your children. Lots of advice for parents: from mosquito bites to jellyfish bites, from food to clothing. And then again the suggestions on how to deal with motion sickness.

What are the hours to go out and what to avoid? “Direct exposure to the sun is essential for the production of vitamin D, which favors the absorption of calcium and its deposition in the bones, stimulates the production of melanin – respond the pediatricians – as well as having many other important functions, also influencing on mood; however, being exposed for a long time and at the wrong hours – the hottest ones in the middle of the day – can give rise to rashes and burns which represent a risk factor for contributing to skin tumors in adulthood. of 6 months it is preferable never to expose them to direct sunlight while between 6 months and 2 years it is advisable to avoid exposure between 10.30 and 18.30”.

How to dress the baby? “Clothes must be adapted to the temperature of the day bearing in mind that younger children have more difficulty maintaining a constant temperature, thus suffering more from the heat – suggest the pediatric hospital specialists – Natural and transpiring fabrics should be preferred, such as linen and cotton, preferably light in color. Particular attention must be paid to sudden changes in temperature with passage into air-conditioned environments. The use of protective sunglasses would be desirable but, like a hat, few are small children who they manage to keep them.

What to eat when it’s hot? “It is known that summer is also made for making some exceptions to a more regular diet. However, with the increase in temperature, one must reduce the caloric intake, in particular that given by fatty foods: it is therefore preferable to take carbohydrates simple and more quickly digestible.A diet richer in fruit and vegetables – continue the pediatricians – is strongly recommended to increase the intake of water and mineral salts, thus preventing dehydration.A greater intake of water or fresh fruit juices also favors hydration; on the other hand, cold, carbonated or too sweet drinks should be avoided”.

From what age can a child be taken to the beach? “The organism of the youngest children struggles to maintain a constant body temperature also due to having a smaller body surface than that of the adult, with less possibility of dispersing heat through sweat. For this reason – the paediatricians point out – it is however, it is inadvisable to take them to the sea in the first six months of life and their presence on the beach should be limited to the very early hours of the morning or at sunset.Subsequently, you can gradually take them to the beach until 10.30 or after 18.30, gradually liberalizing the hours after 2 years of life”.

And from what age can you take a bath? “It is inadvisable to bathe children under 6 months of age as the baby’s delicate skin would be exposed to the sun too early – they warn – In the first 6 months of life, the younger the baby is, the less there is a need to immerse him in sea water or in a swimming pool.The infant can then enter the water, for a few minutes and if the climate and water temperature are comfortable, in the arms of mum or dad, making sure to rinse it afterwards with fresh water to remove salt or chlorine from the skin”.

What altitudes can you reach in the mountains? “A child has the same tolerance as an adult for high altitudes, provided that they do not have particular health problems (heart, lung problems or prematurity). And they are more than 3 months old since, below this age, there is still lung immaturity – the experts answer – In principle these are the recommended altitudes to be preferred in children who live in the plains or at low altitudes: 3 months-12 months up to 2,000 metres; 2-5 years up to 2,500 meters, over 5 years even over 2,500 meters Up to 3 months of age, in healthy subjects, there are no contraindications, but for short periods the opportunity to modify the rhythms that are created in the first weeks of life should be evaluated. In any case, the use of fast gondola lifts in the first 2-3 years of life is not recommended”.

How to behave in case of mosquito bites? “When a child is bitten by a mosquito, an itchy lump (wheal) forms and a 5% aluminum chloride gel can be applied, which has an action on both itching and swelling. Alternatively, they have the same action ice packs, to be kept on the tip for a few minutes”, they recall.

And in case of contact with jellyfish and weevers? “As regards jellyfish, the advice to follow in the event of this unpleasant encounter are: scratch the areas of the skin that have come into contact with a plastic card, to prevent the toxin from penetrating the skin and entering the bloodstream; apply, without rub, hot sand as the toxin is thermolabile; then cleanse the part with salt water; apply 5% aluminum chloride gel; do not use ammonia; consult your doctor in case of more serious reactions – conclude the pediatricians – The puncture of the backbone of the weever, a fish that lives in the sandy bottom of the sea, causes extremely intense pain due to the release of a toxin.The affected part appears red and swollen and, rarely, there may be generalized symptoms such as increased heart rate, difficulty breathing , nausea, difficulty moving the affected limb. Since the toxin inoculated by the weever is thermolabile, it is advisable to immerse the foot in hot water to deactivate it, while in the most serious or complicated cases the doctor may prescribe antibiotics and antihistamines”.