It is not surprising to hear that so much Marvel’s Avengers What Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy they failed to meet Square Enix’s financial expectations. Despite the good reviews of Eidos Montreal’s work, the Japanese company constantly mentions that these titles caused a loss of money. In this way, an analyst has pointed out that this was one of the main reasons why the North American division was sold to Embracer Group.

According to David Gibson, an analyst at MST Financial, the commercial failure of Marvel’s Avengers Y Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy cost Square Enix $200 million in the last two years. Although this figure has not been corroborated by the Japanese company, this information sounds quite real considering the way Final Fantasy creators constantly talk about these two projects.

Marvel – that’s the reason why Square sold its NA team for $300m. Because in a little under two years they lost $200m on two Marvel games. But it still looks like a low price given the optionality on probably 4 AAA titles coming through. #SquareEnix #embrace —David Gibson (@gibbogame) May 2, 2022

Along with this, Square Enix commented that the three studios it sold to Embracer Group, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, generated a total of $200 million between them in 2021, but of that, only $8 million was operational. Certainly an amount of money that doesn’t sound too bad on paper, but is incomparable to what other divisions of the company generated.

Editor’s Note:

Square Enix’s two Marvel games had positive points, especially Guardians of the Galaxybut at the end of the day, the sales of these projects failed to meet the company’s expectations, thus covering the high production costs, the licenses of the heroes and, in the case of avengers, the constant creation of content. A shame.

Via: David Gibson