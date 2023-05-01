Monday, May 1, 2023
Sdp | Yle: Krista Kiuru is running for Sdp chairmanship

May 1, 2023
in World Europe
Kiuru and Antti Lindtman have now registered for the competition.

Family- and served as Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiuru seeks the chairmanship of Sdp. He told According to Yle about his decision in his May Day speech at Pori market on Monday.

Before Kiurua, only the chairman of the Sdp parliamentary group has registered for the race Antti Lindtman.

To be considered for candidacy Tytti Tuppurainen a decision is still awaited. Timo Magpie said on Monday that he is not seeking the presidency.

