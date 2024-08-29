Sdp | Ville Merinen used to be a man who drank into the “black hole” – He is not afraid to cry in parliament

According to MP Ville “terapeutittiville” Merinen, sensitivity has disappeared from politics. In the spring, he was overcome with horror about where society was going. Now his politics are influenced by his own past as an alcoholic.

QThe first “proper twists” in the parliament started in the summer of last year, burst out the member of parliament Ville Merinen (sd) to tears in front of the parliament.

It was difficult for him to adapt to the parliament when he started his first term as an MP in the spring of 2023.

It was because there seemed to be little genuine sensitivity in politics.