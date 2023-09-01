Sdp | To Mar’s party people: “I’m not going to disappear, I’m coming back to line up next to you”

Outgoing chairman Sanna Marin spoke to the Democrats at the party meeting in Jyväskylä that started on Friday.

Sdp’s outgoing chairman Sanna Marin said his farewell to the party people at the party meeting that started in Jyväskylä on Friday.

“I am grateful for all these years together in the party in its various positions,” Marin said in his speech to the five hundred meeting delegates.

“I am now turning a new page in my life. Sometimes you have to let go of the old so that something new can take its place. But I won’t completely disappear, I’ll come back to line up next to you.”

Marin told shortly after the spring parliamentary elections, that he does not seek a further term in the position. The party increased its support in the elections, but came in third behind the coalition and Basic Finns.

Marin became chairman at the previous party meeting in August 2020. At that time, he had been prime minister for just under a year.

The center announced in December 2019 that it no longer had confidence Antti Rinte (sd). The then Minister of Transport and Communications, Marin, the vice-chairman of his party, won the vote of the party council Antti Lindtman and became the head of the government instead of Rinne.

In his Friday speech, he thanked those who worked with him in the party leadership and promised to support new candidates for positions.

“Once the selections have been made, it is our job to support the elected leadership as a team,” he said.

For the party congress people Marin recounted the achievements of the previous government led by Democrats.

In addition, he spoke about, among other things, the effects of the corona and Russia’s war of aggression. These crises and joining NATO significantly colored Marin’s reign.

In his speech, the outgoing party leader also reflected on the importance of values ​​in politics.

“After the Cold War, many believed that extending economic interaction to new areas would automatically bring with it phenomena belonging to European and Western basic values: peace, free democracy, and individual and freedom of expression. However, it is the eleventh moment to notice that this is not the case,” said Marin.

“We have to recognize that we live in a world where these values ​​and phenomena must be actively promoted, defended and cultivated.”

In speech spikes could also be heard Petteri Orpon (kok) in the direction of the government.

Marin sharply criticized the government and its policies as well in his speech at the parliamentary group’s summer meeting in August.

“The democratically elected political power user chooses whose side he takes with each decision. What is right cannot be found in the margins of word definitions or in outsourced reports,” Marin said on Friday.

“No political decisions are necessities or obligations. They are choices. It is a choice to give power to those who do not consider every human being equal in value and rights. It is a choice to take income from those who do not have it and give it to those who do. And it’s a choice to do it, hiding behind necessity.”

Marin continues as a rank-and-file Member of Parliament and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. So far, he has been reluctant to shed more light on his future plans.

HS reported in July that Marin will start doing international speaking gigs. He has also founded a company together with his former assistant.

Marin was asked at the summer meeting of the party’s parliamentary group how it is possible for him to combine speaking gigs with his work as a representative and how committed he is to being in parliament throughout the term.

“I will answer all political questions, but I will not answer any other aspects or questions of my personal life in this situation,” Marin told reporters at the time.

By Friday afternoon, Marin had not promised an interview to HS through his assistant. His press conference at the party meeting was also cancelled.