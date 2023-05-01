Sdp | Timo Harakka is not applying for chairmanship – he hopes for a party leader from Helsinki

So far, only Antti Lindtman has registered for the race. At least the solutions of Krista Kiuru and Tytti Tuppurainen are expected from the beginning of the week.

Helsinki Congressman Timo Magpie does not seek the chairmanship of Sdp.

“I thought about it, but this time I ended up with this solution. In my parliamentary work and in future positions of trust, I will focus on promoting the data economy, research and know-how, and technology,” says Harakka, who has been the Minister of Transport and Communications.

He sought the chairmanship of Sdp in 2017. At that time Antti Rinne was selected for the next season.

Spd’s so far, only the chairman of the parliamentary group has registered for the chairman’s race Antti Lindtman.

At least from the beginning of the week Krista Kiurun and Tytti Tuppurainen are expected to say whether they will seek the presidency.

Having led Sdp since 2020 Sanna Marini the successor will be elected at the party meeting in Jyväskylä at the beginning of September.

At the party meeting three vice-chairmen of Sdp are also elected.

Magpie has not decided whether he will run for vice-presidency. In any case, he says that he hopes that someone from Helsinki would apply for the job.

“I hope that our great election victory in Helsinki will be taken into account so that a person from Helsinki will become the party leader after a long time. We have good candidates for positions of responsibility, behind whom the people of Helsinki can unite with one inch,” Harakka observes.

In addition to Haraka, Sdp’s MPs from Helsinki include Haraka Nasima Razmyar, Tuula Haatainen, Eveliina Heinäluoma and Elisa Gebhardt.