Sdp | Tage Lindberg, who sent inappropriate messages, has been temporarily removed from his job at Suomen Ekonomi

According to the report published by MTV Uutisten on Monday, Lindberg has sent inappropriate messages to young women working in Sdp.

Finland The economists are conducting their own research on the special expert responsible for the organization’s labor market and social policy From Tage Lindberg.

MTV Uutiset published yesterday his statement that Lindberg, a long-time Democratic influencer, is said to have behaved inappropriately towards younger women. According to the women, it’s about training and mentoring offers that are oppressive.

Executive Director of Suomen Ekonomien Jari Elo tells STT that they are currently investigating whether something similar has happened in the work community. At the same time, Lindberg’s possibilities to work with the current job description or at all will be clarified.

Lindberg has been sidelined from all day-to-day work for the time being.

Lindberg denies the accusations, but told MTV News that he is sorry. He is not alleged to have committed any crimes.