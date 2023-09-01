Sdp | Sdp’s presidential race will be decided on Friday in Jyväskylä

The chairman of the parliamentary group, Antti Lindtman, is considered Sanna Marin’s likely successor.

Major the opposition party Sdp will gather for the weekend in Jyväskylä to choose a new party leadership and decide on the lines for the next three-year term.

The party has organized a consultative member vote for the new chairman for the first time, the result of which is expected to be followed by the meeting.

The chairman of the parliamentary group has been considered the pre-favorite for the presidential race Antti Lindtmannwho is challenged by a multiple minister Krista Kiuru.

The new chairman will be elected already on Friday evening, and he is scheduled to give his policy speech on Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday another party leadership is elected.

Nina Malm and Matias Mäkynen apply for a further term as vice-presidents, in addition to which MPs are also candidates Ilmari Nurminen and Nasima Razmyar. Three of the four candidates are selected.

The candidate for party secretary is an influencer communication consultant Hanna KuntsiTurku’s contact manager Matti NiemiRegional Manager of the Service Industries Trade Union Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi and head of political preparation Kaisa Vatanen.

None of the four candidates is considered a clear early favorite. According to HS information, Lindtman himself pushed for the chairman election to be moved to Friday. Some of the party people have interpreted that the future chairman might want to take a position on the party secretary question behind the scenes before the election on Saturday.

As you know, Lindtman hasn’t made his position known at least yet, and he probably won’t. Several Sdp sources told HS that Kuntsi and Näkkäläjärvi, who have a trade union background, would probably be more popular with Lindtman than the other candidates.

Recessive chairman Sanna Marin speaks to the party assembly on Friday during the day.

He led the party for one three-year term and said he was giving up the job shortly after the spring parliamentary elections. He continues as a rank-and-file MP and a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

HS told in July, that Marin starts doing international speaking gigs. He has also founded a company together with his former assistant.

Marin was asked about the party at the parliamentary group’s summer meeting, how it is possible for him to combine speaking gigs with representative work and how committed he is to being in parliament throughout the term.

“I will answer all political questions, but I will not answer any other aspects or questions of my personal life in this situation,” Marin told reporters.