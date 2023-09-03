Sunday, September 3, 2023
Sdp | Sdp’s party meeting supports the nomination of Jutta Urpilainen as a presidential candidate

September 3, 2023
in World Europe
Jutta Urpilainen has said that she will announce her decision by November.

Sdp’s the party convention supports the EU commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s story nomination as the party’s presidential candidate. The party meeting in Jyväskylä approved the statement on the matter on Sunday.

Urpilainen’s choice was based on his value base and extensive experience in domestic politics as well as foreign and security policy as well as international tasks. His ability to build trust and bring the nation together was also praised.

A couple of weeks ago, the then chairman of the Sdp Sanna Marin said that he had asked Urpilai to become a candidate. Urpilainen said at the time that he would seriously consider the matter and announce his decision by November.

Jutta Urpilainen is the former chairman of Sdp and former finance minister.

Sdp’s presidential candidate is chosen by the party’s party council.

