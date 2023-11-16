Sdp | Sdp’s Antti Lindtman barks at the government’s influence on the EU

According to SDP’s Lindtman, the government must resign from all talks about leaving the EU and leaving the euro.

Sdp’s chairman Antti Lindtman is worried about whether Finland’s influence on the decisions of the European Union has already started to “decline” under the current government.

“Contrary to its promises, this government has not done anything to ensure that Finland has an impact on issues that are important to Finland in the EU in a timely manner. There are even indications that the influence has decreased and Finland has been late and on the sidelines.”

According to Lindtman, Finland’s credibility and status as a negotiator is weakened especially by the squeamish attitude of basic Finns towards the EU and the party’s program, which seeks to leave the EU in the long term.

“It’s not good in a relationship either, if you inform your spouse that the long-term goal is to end the union.”

Lindtman says that he read with concern at the end of October Trade magazinewhere the Minister of Economy Will Rydman (ps) hinted that Finland might have to leave the euro if the EU expands.

“What does the government want to communicate with this performance? Is the reserved attitude of basic Finns seen as a lack of EU initiative and activity?”

The government Criticizing is one of the tasks of the opposition. The opposition, regardless of the parties and from election to election, has a habit of barking at the government’s helplessness in EU actions, whether there is a reason or not.

Lindtman offers some evidence in his speech.

“Finland got sidetracked, for example, in the restoration regulation, which is very important for Finland, when it opposed the regulation and voted against it even before the final negotiations. After this, Finland was not able to actually influence the content of the regulation.”

Lindtman says that instead of the government, the content of the regulation was influenced by the Finnish EU parliamentarians.

The EU completed the final one last week the restore setting, which aims to stop the loss of biodiversity in Europe. The disputed regulation still requires the approval of the member states and the parliament.

In practice, the possibilities of the current government to influence the restoration regulation, which had already been negotiated quite far, were limited.

Last summer, when the member countries voted on their negotiating position, Finland voted against it.

In Finland, there has been a lot of talk about, for example, the effect of the regulation on forests and the supply of raw materials for the forest industry. The regulation mandates the member countries to ensure that the impoverishment of forest nature stops. Among other things, wooden bogs must be restored.

Lindtman says that Finland should have a much stronger influence on immigration and refugee issues, which are currently being negotiated in Europe.

He says that Finland the situation on the eastern border as well emphasizes that Finland should now very actively influence the EU to get common immigration and refugee rules.

When asked, Lindtman cannot fully define how Finland’s inactivity in refugee policy is concretely reflected.

“It’s about general activity and profile and also that we are influenced in favor of finding solutions in the EU. And you don’t just have a snobbish attitude.”

“ “Finland must be active.”

Lindstrom says that there are a lot of decisions coming up in the EU that are also important for Finland, such as reforming the Union’s financial rules and decision-making. In his opinion, a pro-EU attitude helps in the negotiations.

“The credibility of Finland’s EU line would be increased if all government parties would clearly renounce all EU-separation and euro-separation speeches and goals. Finland must be an active and constructive partner.”

He says that resistance won’t get you far. “Finland’s advantage is specifically to push for a strong and functional EU. There should be no conflicting messages of any kind from the Finnish government.”

Sdp’s the party council meets on Saturday and Sunday in Tampere.

The EU parliamentary elections will be held on June 9, 2024. Sdp’s goal is to get at least one additional member of parliament in addition to the current two.

Members of the European Parliament work in political groups. Lindtman is worried whether the cooperation between the social democrats, i.e. S&D, which played a central role in the development of the EU, and the center-right EPP will continue.

“The regrouping of the right and extreme right wing is a bit of a concern.”

He hopes that the Finnish coalition will remain in Europe as a supporter of cooperation crossing the middle line of politics, even if right-wing populist parties such as Germany’s AfD, Italy’s Lega or France’s Marine Le Pen party, would strengthen their support and come to power.

Party CouncilN the meeting culminates on Sunday. Then the EU commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s story (sd) registers as a presidential candidate, although he has not said so in advance.

Sdp’s presidential campaign has been absurd so far. The party has carried a cardboard full-body model of Urpilainen, but has not even been able to say that the cardboard Jutta represents the future presidential candidate.

Urpilainen has justified the delay with the commissioner’s ongoing work and EU rules.

Lindtman makes the best of an embarrassing situation. He says that so far there has been a stage of stagnant water in the elections and it is enough for Urpilainen to participate in the final.

He compares the elections to the years 1999–2000, when Riikka Uosukainen (cook) and Elisabeth Rehn (r) were initially at the top of the support polls, but in the end the center came out on top Esko Aho and Sdp Tarja Halonen.

Sdp had become the most popular party at the beginning of November HS’s party support estimate by.

Investigator Mikko Majander has said that the opposition does not Petteri Orpon (kok) during the reign, all you have to do is watch in the stands, munching on popcorn, as the support increases.

Is there any basis in the argument?

“I will not sign it. In autumn, among the opposition parties, the Sdp has been the one that has been the main option and has also brought initiatives.”

Antti Lindtman was elected chairman of Sdp at the beginning of September.

What have you personally done to ensure that Sdp is the most popular party in Finland?

“First of all, we have been challenging the government’s unfair proposals all autumn. We have brought our own options, and soon there will be more. We brought our own alternative, among other things, to ease the cyclical situation in the construction industry. We have also introduced an alternative to removing the transfer tax on the first home.”