Sdp | Prime Minister Marin will give a speech on foreign and security policy – a live broadcast from around 1 p.m.

The SDP’s party council meets in Helsinki.

Sdp: n President, Prime Minister Sanna Marin will give a speech on Saturday on the foreign and security policy situation. The HS live broadcast will start at around 1pm. Marin is expected to speak at 1:20 p.m.

The SDP’s party council will meet at the Hotel President in Helsinki to discuss, among other things, the party’s position on possible NATO membership. Marin will review the political situation at the beginning of the meeting. Typically, progress reports address a number of current issues, but preliminary data suggest that Marin will focus only on foreign and security policy this time around.

It is not known whether the SDP’s party council will make any decisions on the party’s line at its meeting later Saturday. The HS has previously been told that the actual decisions will not be taken until an extraordinary council meeting later in the spring.