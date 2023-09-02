Saturday, September 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sdp party meeting | Manuela Bosco tells on Instagram what kind of meanings are hidden in the painting given to Sanna Marin

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 2, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sdp party meeting | Manuela Bosco tells on Instagram what kind of meanings are hidden in the painting given to Sanna Marin

Sdp remembered its former chairman with an acrylic painting.

Sdp’s therefore moved aside Sanna Marin received from his party as a farewell gift Manuela Boscon the board that was handed over to Marin at the Sdp party meeting on Friday.

On Friday night, Bosco revealed on Instagram that he painted the piece in three days.

“I received a contact on Monday. Would you like me to make a homework gift for Sanna Marin, the departing chairman of the Sdp, that summarizes the past years? Time for 3 days,” Bosco wrote.

“On the first day, I prayed for an introduction and a synthesis, if this work belongs to your painting. Thank you for the honor and trust,” he continued.

Bosco also revealed what kind of meanings are hidden in the work called Hiottu helmi.

In the painting, a dark-haired woman dressed in a light dress observes the party going on in the garden in the distance. The woman is photographed from behind, and she is standing by the door, holding a tray in her hand.

See also  Legal proceedings A two-year-old child dies after freezing under a reversing car in a yard in Kuopio - a man who drove a car was fined

Bosco says that the woman is the hostess of the garden party. According to Bosco, the pearls she is wearing reflect “wisdom, purity and knowledge in many old cultures”.

“Their perfectly polished surface and elegance is the effect produced by deep experiences and irritations. Pearls reflect the inner beauty, integrity and perfection of the human soul,” Bosco writes.

Boscon according to the woman radiates elegance and calmness. The fact that a woman stands on the threshold of her home observing the festivities also has its own significance.

“Home can be seen both as a person’s spiritual self-alignment and as the ability to act with backbone from the inside,” Bosco writes.

Sanna Marin smiled next to Manuela Bosco’s work at the Sdp party meeting on Friday. Picture: Markku Ulander / Newspaper photo

The role of party hostess, on the other hand, describes how a woman “acts as a servant to the community and has deeply understood her role in the service of people and the whole”.

See also  Column | Returning to the office increased the feeling of idleness, but it doesn't really mean a drop in productivity

According to Bosco, the life of the woman in the picture is led by a force greater than herself and her own interests.

The lights shining in the garden depict the potentials that have blossomed “through experiences, choices and growth”. Bosco writes that pearly lights represent self-respect and appreciation.

Sdp’s the party meeting continues in Jyväskylä on Saturday. On Friday, the party’s new chairman was elected Antti Lindtman.

#Sdp #party #meeting #Manuela #Bosco #tells #Instagram #kind #meanings #hidden #painting #Sanna #Marin

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Accidents | The driver of a car crashed into a light pole in the center of Nurme – he was seriously injured

Accidents | The driver of a car crashed into a light pole in the center of Nurme - he was seriously injured

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result