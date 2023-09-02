Sdp party meeting | Manuela Bosco tells on Instagram what kind of meanings are hidden in the painting given to Sanna Marin

Sdp remembered its former chairman with an acrylic painting.

Sdp’s therefore moved aside Sanna Marin received from his party as a farewell gift Manuela Boscon the board that was handed over to Marin at the Sdp party meeting on Friday.

On Friday night, Bosco revealed on Instagram that he painted the piece in three days.

“I received a contact on Monday. Would you like me to make a homework gift for Sanna Marin, the departing chairman of the Sdp, that summarizes the past years? Time for 3 days,” Bosco wrote.

“On the first day, I prayed for an introduction and a synthesis, if this work belongs to your painting. Thank you for the honor and trust,” he continued.

Bosco also revealed what kind of meanings are hidden in the work called Hiottu helmi.

In the painting, a dark-haired woman dressed in a light dress observes the party going on in the garden in the distance. The woman is photographed from behind, and she is standing by the door, holding a tray in her hand.

Bosco says that the woman is the hostess of the garden party. According to Bosco, the pearls she is wearing reflect “wisdom, purity and knowledge in many old cultures”.

“Their perfectly polished surface and elegance is the effect produced by deep experiences and irritations. Pearls reflect the inner beauty, integrity and perfection of the human soul,” Bosco writes.

Boscon according to the woman radiates elegance and calmness. The fact that a woman stands on the threshold of her home observing the festivities also has its own significance.

“Home can be seen both as a person’s spiritual self-alignment and as the ability to act with backbone from the inside,” Bosco writes.

Sanna Marin smiled next to Manuela Bosco’s work at the Sdp party meeting on Friday.

The role of party hostess, on the other hand, describes how a woman “acts as a servant to the community and has deeply understood her role in the service of people and the whole”.

According to Bosco, the life of the woman in the picture is led by a force greater than herself and her own interests.

The lights shining in the garden depict the potentials that have blossomed “through experiences, choices and growth”. Bosco writes that pearly lights represent self-respect and appreciation.

Sdp’s the party meeting continues in Jyväskylä on Saturday. On Friday, the party’s new chairman was elected Antti Lindtman.