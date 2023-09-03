Sdp party meeting | Lindtman demanded that the government cancel its working life reforms

The new chairman, Antti Lindtman, spoke to the party assembly on Sunday afternoon.

Opposition party The new chairman of Sdp Antti Lindtman demanded the government cancel the working life reforms it planned and criticized the cuts to social security.

Lindtman gave his line speech to the Democrats on Sunday, at the end of the three-day party convention.

The party leader criticized Petteri Orpon (kok) the government, among other things, about “kickbacks” and “sickness fines”.

With this, he referred to the government’s plans to make the first day of sick leave unpaid, unless otherwise agreed in the collective agreement, and to facilitate dismissal so that in the future, instead of “substantial and compelling reason”, only “substantial reason” would be sufficient for dismissal.

“This direction is not towards the Nordic model, it is further away from it,” said Lindtman.

Lindtman assesses in his speech that dismissal in Finland is already easy from an international point of view.

The new chairman called the government’s planning for the so-called three-month rule “completely foreign to everyday life” and “sapping Finland’s vitality.”

According to the government program registration, one should leave Finland in the future if the employment of a person who has received a work-based residence permit ends and he has not entered into a new employment within three months.

He emphasized the role of companies when talking about climate change and nature loss. According to Lindtman, Finland’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2035 will attract investments to the country.

“Finland is full of visionary companies that lead the way in terms of responsibility and innovation. Sdp must support this development work and new innovations,” said Lindtman.

He also quoted a climate activist in his speech Greta Thunberg and suggested that in addition to the climate law, a nature law should be enacted in Finland.

Orphan the government negotiates its first budget at the end of September.

According to Lindtman, the Sdp is also ready to aim for a balance in the state economy, but “in a fairer way”.

“Now there is a targeted tax reduction for the rich in the first budget year, while those with low and medium incomes have to suffer in the conditions of high inflation. Finns will not accept this completely unfair line when it comes to fruition with all its consequences,” Lindtman said in his speech.

“It cannot be that those who belong to the minister’s income category get all the fruits without asking, but when an unemployed single parent comes to ask if it is necessary to cut housing allowance and services, then the Minister of Finance Riikka Purra (ps) spreads his hands and says, sorry, the money already went to high earners.”

Fresh the chairman also quoted in his speech Vainö Tannerwho stated 90 years ago that the “threat of recession” was strong over Finland.

“The SDP firmly says no to recession and yes to progress,” Lindtman said.

“In this spirit of the times, a stronger voice is now heard. Some say that there is no place for empathy, there are demands to dismantle everything that has been built. The equality of people has been questioned.”

According to Lindtman, rasimi has “torn an open wound in the soul of Finland”. He swore that Sdp would defend equality and become the prime minister’s party again.

“We are ready to look beyond tomorrow and build well-being for future generations. It’s about values.”

Correction September 3, 2023 at 8:47 p.m.: Contrary to what was written earlier in the story, the carbon neutral goal is set for 2035 and not 2030.