Sdp | Nasima Razmyar aspires to be vice-president of Sdp – accuses the government of “bullying people”

Sdp will elect a new chairmanship at the party meeting in September.

Helsinki Congressman Nasima Razmyar says that he is aiming for the Sdp vice-chairmanship. Sdp will elect a new chairman and three vice-chairmen at the party meeting in September.

Razmyar served as deputy mayor of Helsinki in the years 2017–2023, until he returned to parliament in the spring. He was an MP for the first time in 2015–2017.

There has not been a Helsinki representative in the Sdp’s presidency since 2008, when Eero Heinäluoma left the post of chairman.

Razmyar considers that the Sdp should emphasize “trust” in its opposition policy. In his opinion, Sdp would build society based on trust, while the coalition-led government builds it based on sanctions.

Razmyar considers the plan to remove the first day of sick leave from the law as an example of the government’s way of thinking.

“Let’s think that punishments will get people to work and through that society will start to rise.”

Sick leave salary has been agreed in many collective agreements, so the law change for the vast majority of employees at least it wouldn’t have an immediate effect. The representatives of the governing parties have also referred to this.

“Then why on earth are such ridiculous shows made if they are not trying to have any effect? I think this is about bullying people,” Razmyar criticizes.

In his opinion, the government program lacks “common sense”. He refers to high earners for the relief of the solidarity tax.

The fixed-term tax would have gone out of use completely, if the new government had not decided to reduce it.

Vice-presidential candidate considers that the Sdp must be a “value-liberal alternative”. He refers, for example, to the discussion of the last few days with the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnilan of far-right references.

Razmyar also criticizes the immigration policies of the government program.

“I would have hoped, for example, to facilitate family reunification. It is important for many professionals when they think about where they would move permanently. The government program gives the wrong message. As if it is not desirable to come here.”

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government wants to balance Finland’s public finances by cutting spending and improving work incentives.

Also an aspiring chairman of Sdp Antti Lindtman said last fallthat public spending should be cut.

However, the economic program published by Sdp at the beginning of the year contained almost no spending cuts. In the program, the economy would be balanced almost exclusively with tax cuts.

What is Nazmyar’s position: should public spending be cut or not?

“I think that in many administrative sectors, cuts can be made so that the people who are already in the worst position do not suffer. But let’s see what we present in our alternative budget in the fall.”

Razmyar in addition, MPs have said that they are seeking the vice-chairmanship of Sdp Matias Mäkynen, Niina Malm and Ilmari Nurminen. Among them, Mäkynen and Malm belong to the current vice presidency.