Sdp | Lindtman, criticized for the choice of party secretary: I wanted to do this as openly as possible

Originally, four candidates sought the position of party secretary, but two candidates gave up the race after Lindtman told about his two favorites.

Sdp’s recent chairman Antti Lindtman justifies interference in the selection of party secretary with transparency. He says that he informed all party secretary candidates right from the start that he might give his opinion.

“I wanted to do this as openly and fairly as possible so that this has been known to all the candidates from the beginning,” he tells STT.

According to Lindtman, the background seemed to be the practice over the years, when the presidents’ thoughts have been tried to be interpreted “from different smoke signals or by guessing”.

They gave up the race after the announcement Matti Niemi and Kaisa Vatanen. Näkkäläjärvi was elected party secretary on Saturday.

Lindtman said that his choice was influenced by the fact that Sdp has the most work in renewing field and organization work in order to find contact with new people, including young people.

“In that case, these two candidates were undeniably a little bit taller,” he reasons.

Doesn’t this expression of favorites in advance ruin the development that Sdp has tried to increase the decision-making power of the membership?

“No,” he says.

Lindtman emphasizes that the party secretary is the chairman’s most important partner, and the districts also sent messages that they would appreciate the chairman also having a role in the selection.