Sdp | Lindtman about the Greens and the left-wing coalition: “When we go to the opposition, we change the line”

The government’s economic policy leads to an increase in unemployment, says Sdp chairman Antti Lindtman.

On the day of the interview with the chairman of the Sdp With Antti Lindtman it has been a special morning: her daughter has started her first day of school. A picture has been uploaded to Instagram, where the first-grader is walking between his parents, holding both hands, with a purple backpack on his back.

“It was exciting when parents were asked on the familiarization day how many of them remember their first day of school. Everyone remembers that,” says Lindtman in his favorite place, a market cafe in the center of Tikkurila.

During the summer, cell phones have been highlighted in the school discussion. Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r) intends to introduce a law to parliament during the rest of the year, which will clarify the possibilities of banning the use of cell phones in school. A stricter mobile phone ban has also received support from the opposition.

“I’m not in favor of any nationwide ban. But through legislation, schools must be given better opportunities to limit the use of mobile phones.”

In another on the other hand, the government does not seem to understand the current issue. At the beginning of September, the government will decide on the state’s budget for next year, and on Friday the Ministry of Finance gave its own presentation on the matter.

The government has agreed in its government program and in the spring framework debate on a total adjustment of nine billion euros. There are plenty of direct cuts, for example to social security and social and health services. In addition, the government, for example, increases the value added tax from 24 percent to 25.5 percent.

“Now the government’s balance can be looked at for more than a year, and it is sad indeed. Tens of thousands less employed and it has been calculated that 17,000 new children will fall into poverty.”

Lindtman blames the government for the increase in unemployment. The unemployment rate rose to 8.2 percent in June, compared to 7.2 percent a year earlier. There were 41,000 fewer people than a year ago.

Lindtmanin justifies his view by the fact that the government has weakened the purchasing power of low-income earners with cuts, and it has not made a large support package for the construction industry in crisis. In addition, the “labor market chaos” of the spring weakened the Finnish national economy, says Lindtman. In the spring, we saw big industrial strikes, when the trade union movement opposed the government’s labor market reforms.

“Of course, the weak world market situation and the interest rate have an effect, but the fact is that the government has worsened the economic situation with its own actions.”

Also Sdp is committed to an adaptation goal of nine billion euros. In the spring, the party published its own framework option, according to which growth would be achieved for several billion euros by increasing work-related immigration and increasing the employment rate of 68-75-year-olds.

However, there is no research evidence that the means presented by Sdp would actually lead to a strengthening of the public finances by billions.

“But there’s no getting around it, that if we want economic growth, we need more workers. Two issues that cannot be ignored are labor-based immigration and employment of the elderly. The biggest potentials are there.”

One of the most discouraging factors for Finland’s public finances is the constant increase in the costs of social and health services. Next year, the government will give welfare areas 26.2 billion euros, which is 30 percent of the entire state budget.

However, in the Sdp’s opinion, the government still gives too little money to welfare areas. Lindtman does not estimate the exact amount of how much more Sdp would put into social services. As is traditional, the party makes its alternative budget in the fall, when the government has made its own budget, and according to Lindtman, the amount will be specified at that time.

“The government’s line is overly strict, and it leads to impossible situations in welfare areas.”

However, the Sdp would not allow social security costs to rise completely freely either.

“No one has said that adaptations could be completely avoided, but it is completely clear that the regions have to make decisions. But now there is a message from the regions that the collar has been pulled so tight that it is pushing to make savings, which later only cause more costs.”

“The government’s actions have weakened economic growth,” says Lindtman.

Autumn The session begins in a situation where Sdp has a contentious summer behind it. The party’s parliamentary group was divided when the parliament voted on the so-called conversion law. The law can temporarily suspend the asylum search at the Finnish border and turn away arrivals without the right to appeal.

Six representatives from the SDP group ended up voting against the law together with the Left Alliance and the Greens. According to opponents of the law, the law breaks the Finnish rule of law because it is in conflict with EU law and international agreements.

According to Lindtman, despite the division of the parliamentary group, the law has the support of Sdp’s fielding “clear majority”.

“But when we knew that this is not an easy matter, we also wanted to make it possible to vote differently. Sdp is not going to get stuck in this.”

Lindtman reminds us that the previous, Sanna Marini (sd) the government enacted a law based on which the border can be completely closed, as is done now.

“A large party always has a slightly different responsibility than smaller parties. We have no chance to act like the Greens and the left-wing coalition. That is, that while in the government, legislation can be pushed through, which makes it possible to suspend asylum applications completely at the eastern border. And then when we go to the opposition, we change the line.”