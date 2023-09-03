Sdp | Krista Kiuru is aiming for the chairmanship of the parliamentary group

The group will have a new chairman next week.

Congressman Krista Kiuru seeks the chairmanship of the Sdp’s parliamentary group. He tells STT about it. The group will have a new chairman next week.

Kiuru sought the position of SDP chairman at the party meeting in Jyväskylä, but lost in Friday’s vote. Given to Lindtman. Lindtman is currently the chairman of the parliamentary group.

Kiuru says he wants to support the newly elected chairman.