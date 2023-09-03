Sunday, September 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sdp | Krista Kiuru is aiming for the chairmanship of the parliamentary group

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sdp | Krista Kiuru is aiming for the chairmanship of the parliamentary group

The group will have a new chairman next week.

Congressman Krista Kiuru seeks the chairmanship of the Sdp’s parliamentary group. He tells STT about it. The group will have a new chairman next week.

Kiuru sought the position of SDP chairman at the party meeting in Jyväskylä, but lost in Friday’s vote. Given to Lindtman. Lindtman is currently the chairman of the parliamentary group.

Kiuru says he wants to support the newly elected chairman.

#Sdp #Krista #Kiuru #aiming #chairmanship #parliamentary #group

See also  Nurse 's strike Hus: Obstetrics will be shut down due to a nurse strike
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Cataract, when to operate and how to understand if it is the best time for surgery?

Cataract, when to operate and how to understand if it is the best time for surgery?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result