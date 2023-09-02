Sdp | HS sources: Lindtman took a stand on the party secretary selection – two out of four candidates would be eligible

The new chairman, Antti Lindtman, told reporters earlier on Friday that he would hold discussions with the party members about the election of the party secretary.

1.9. 21:03 | Updated 0:57

Helsingin Sanomat according to information, the new chairman Antti Lindtman has taken a stand on Sdp’s party secretary race.

Sdp will elect a party secretary on Saturday. Several representatives of the party convention told HS on Friday that it is the most exciting race of this party convention. It has already been speculated in advance that the new chairman might want to take a stand on the matter.

Several party meeting sources confirm to HS that Lindtman expressed his position on the matter on Friday evening. Lindtman would like either an influencer communications expert as party secretary Hanna Kuntsia or the regional manager of the Service Trade Union Pam Mikkel Näkkäläjärvi.

The other candidates are the head of the party’s political preparation Kaisa Vatanen and Turku’s contact manager, Sanna Marinia too assisted by Matti Niemi.

HS is told that Lindtman has talked with all the candidates on Friday and he will tell his position to the election committee at the meeting.

The decision on the party secretary is made by the representatives of the party assembly in a vote.

Lindtman also confirmed to HS himself late on Friday evening that the presentation he made corresponds to HS’s news.