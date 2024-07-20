Sdp | Helena Marttila pressed the share button, and the “red-green bubble slaughter” began

Sdp|Helena Marttila, who rose to parliament in case of repetition, is the only social worker in the house. Voting in favor of the “conversion law” threw the anger of the red-green camp on his neck.

Espoo In Haukilahti, on Mellsten beach, the wind roars with the force of a thousand and waves hit the beach. A similar uproar has been the Sdp’s first-term MP Helena Marttilan in the last few weeks.

Until the end, he had an internal struggle about what button to press in the parliament’s vote on the so-called conversion law.